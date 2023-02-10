They are part of a team of 77 UK search and rescue specialists who have arrived in Gaziantep, alongside equipment and four search dogs. The UK International Search and Rescue team is made up of firefighters and staff from 14 fire and rescue services from across the country.

READ NOW: Change demanded over autistic services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be using specialist search equipment including seismic listening devices, concrete cutting and breaking equipment and propping and shoring tools. Their world-class specialist skills and state-of-the-art heavy duty equipment will allow the UK team to cut their way into buildings and locate survivors in the rubble during this vital time.

Members of Hampshire and Isle of Wight's Urban Search and Rescue Team to help following earthquake

The team is self-sufficient upon arrival and provides its own food, water, shelter, sanitation, communications and all necessary equipment to undertake search and rescue operations.