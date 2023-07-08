Comic characters are taking a seaside trip for meet and greets to enjoy the fun already planned in Portsmouth this weekend.

Spiderman and Captain America are swinging by Southsea Parade Pier on Sunday (July 9) and they will be greeting the future heroes of Portsmouth from 1.30pm until 4pm.

Preparations are underway for their arrival, while ‘Big Fun In The Sun’ is expected on the pier.

Spider-Man will be in Portsmouth over the weekend for meet and greets. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Sony)

Entry is free - but the rides will cost four credits and funcard deals are available, or credits can be purchased for 50p each.