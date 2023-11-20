Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Caroline Nokes MP said: “I am so pleased to see the campaign by Soroptimists International to “Orange the World” and highlight the dreadful toll of violence against women and girls. This November the 25th we will come together to mark White Ribbon Day, and continue the work to stamp out gendered violence. It is great to see local Soroptimists so involved and the Spinnaker Tower turning orange.”