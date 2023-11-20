Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth to turn orange to support campaign to end domestic abuse
Soroptimists from Winchester and Solent East clubs will be lighting up the Spinnaker Tower on Friday, November 24 to create awareness of the campaign to end Domestic Violence against Women and Girls.
Soroptimist International Orange the World campaign runs from 25 November and includes 16 days of Activism in a bid to help raise awareness.
Caroline Nokes MP said: “I am so pleased to see the campaign by Soroptimists International to “Orange the World” and highlight the dreadful toll of violence against women and girls. This November the 25th we will come together to mark White Ribbon Day, and continue the work to stamp out gendered violence. It is great to see local Soroptimists so involved and the Spinnaker Tower turning orange.”
The campaign will also begin the same day as White Ribbon Day, which is the international day when people wear a white ribbon to show that they do not condone violence towards women.
Portsmouth Bishop Jonathan said: “I wholeheartedly support and endorse the SI Winchester and District campaign to end gender violence and domestic abuse in Hampshire and around the world.”