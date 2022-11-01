The colour change on November 17 is to mark World Pancreatic Cancer Day, in tribute to Julio Perez Gomez who succumbed to the disease this year.

The 56-year-old was feeling healthy last Christmas but within a couple of months had lost weight rapidly and was suffering from stomach ache. His daughter said he had to struggle to get a referral to a cancer specialist, and was only diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a month before he died at Queen Alexandra Hospital. His diagnosis came so late that he was only well enough to undergo one round of chemotherapy before he died on March 23, leaving his wife of 32 years Olga and their daughter Daniella Perez Herrera.

Julio Cesar Perez Gomez, from Portsmouth, died from pancreatic cancer on March 23, 2022, a month after his diagnosis, leaving behind his wife Olga and daughter Daniella. The Spinnaker Tower will be lit purple in his memory on November 17

Daniella has organised for The Spinnaker to light up in memory of her father, who she has described as a ‘pillar of his community’. The family moved to Portsmouth 23 years ago, when Daniella was eight, making their home in Farlington after Julio transferred from IBM in Colombia to IBM in Northarbour.

Daniella said: ‘He was funny, intelligent and generous – he was lovely and he made everyone laugh. His intelligence took him far working for IBM, Lockhead Martin, Reuters and Motorola.

‘I am delighted to be raising awareness of this dreadful disease that took my vibrant dad away from us far too soon, by taking part in the Purple Lights for pancreatic cancer campaign. I hope that by lighting the Spinnaker Tower in purple, I will help put a spotlight on a disease that many people still know so very little about.’

World Pancreatic Cancer Day aims to highlight that the disease should be taken more seriously. About 10,500 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the UK each year and less than seven per cent of those diagnosed will survive beyond five years. The disease receives just three per cent of UK cancer research funding, despite being the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer.

Julio Cesar Perez Gomez, with his wife Olga and daughter Daniella

The Purple Lights for pancreatic cancer campaign is organised largely by individuals affected by pancreatic cancer, and aims to raise awareness as well as remember loved ones who have died and those living with the disease.

It is supported by UK charities Pancreatic Cancer UK, Pancreatic Cancer Action and Planets.

