Splash pad at Hilsea Jubilee Splash Pool closed due to serious leak
Part of Hilsea Jubilee Splash Park has been closed down due to a serious leak.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST
The splash pad has been closed for the past few days due to a serious leak that has occurred.
The large splash area is still open for the rest of the season but the smaller splash area will have to undergo work during the winter, whilst the site is closed, to get it back in working order for next season.