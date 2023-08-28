News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Splash pad at Hilsea Jubilee Splash Pool closed due to serious leak

Part of Hilsea Jubilee Splash Park has been closed down due to a serious leak.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST

The splash pad has been closed for the past few days due to a serious leak that has occurred.

The large splash area is still open for the rest of the season but the smaller splash area will have to undergo work during the winter, whilst the site is closed, to get it back in working order for next season.

For more information about the closure, visit the Portsmouth City Council website.

Related topics:Portsmouth City Council