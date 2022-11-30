Spotify Wrapped 2022: What you listened to the most, top artists, how it works and a new feature
Spotify Wrapped 2022 is finally here: How can you get your personalised Spotify overview?
Spotify Wrapped is one of the most anticipated releases of the year on an app as it calculates a complete wrap up of every listener’s musical year, highlighting what has been listened to the most.
Spotify is one of the leading music platforms and attracts over 400 million listeners who can access millions of tracks and playlists which are constantly being updated and renewed to offer the latest hits and chart toppers.
If you are wondering how to get your personalised Spotify Wrapped – it is easy. The Spotify app needs to be downloaded onto a mobile device and logged in to, in order to access the personalised data.
Once you go onto the Spotify app, users should be greeted on their home page with the option to find their breakdown of their year.
Most Popular
The wrapped data will include your top genres, artists and songs, like most years, but Spotify has also introduced the brand new listening personality. The wrapped experience breaks down your listening personality which not only helps you explore your music taste, but it adds personalisation. There are four cards that can be applied to music listeners, the adventurer, the early adopter, the deep diver and the devotee, all of which have a unique aspects surrounding music and can be shared on social media to show your friends what type of listener you are.
SEE ALSO: Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to find your Spotify Wrapped, when could it be released, what is it and what could be expected this year
The wrap up saw Harry Styles sat firmly on the number one position with the most streamed song of 2022 with As it Was, with artists including Kate Bush, Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender and Dave coming up close behind in the top ten.
The Harry Styles song was streamed 1.5 billion times this year as he climbed the charts week after week with his hit.
This year, the top artists included Bad Bunny, who was at the top for the third year in a row with more than 18.5 billion streams this year, followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weekend and BTS, who rounded up the top five this year.