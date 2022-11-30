This illustration photo shows the Spotify logo (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Spotify is one of the leading music platforms and attracts over 400 million listeners who can access millions of tracks and playlists which are constantly being updated and renewed to offer the latest hits and chart toppers.

If you are wondering how to get your personalised Spotify Wrapped – it is easy. The Spotify app needs to be downloaded onto a mobile device and logged in to, in order to access the personalised data.

The wrapped data will include your top genres, artists and songs, like most years, but Spotify has also introduced the brand new listening personality. The wrapped experience breaks down your listening personality which not only helps you explore your music taste, but it adds personalisation. There are four cards that can be applied to music listeners, the adventurer, the early adopter, the deep diver and the devotee, all of which have a unique aspects surrounding music and can be shared on social media to show your friends what type of listener you are.

The Harry Styles song was streamed 1.5 billion times this year as he climbed the charts week after week with his hit.

