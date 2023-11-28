There is only two days left of November and this can only mean one thing – Spotify Wrapped 2023 is on its way.

Spotify is one of the world’s largest music streaming platforms and according to Social Shepard, a social agency, the platform had 51 million active users Worldwide in the early months of 2023.

Annually Spotify users flock to the app to check out their statistics for their most listened artists and songs before sharing the results on social media.

When is Spotify Wrapped expected to come out in 2023?

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is expected to arrive soon. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Spotify is expected to reveal the highly anticipated wrap up of the musical year at the end of November – but the music platform is currently keeping its cards close to its chest about the release date.

Last year, Spotify Wrapped was released on November 30, 2022. It is anticipated that the release date this year will also be

The round up of an people’s Spotify year is based on users musical habitats from January 1 to October 31, so as we approach the end of the month, the data collection will come to an end, meaning only one thing – The Spotify Wrapped release date will not be far behind.

How to get Spotify Wrapped 2023?

They will be met with their personalised data in different infographic slides which they can then share on social media and compare with friends.

To make sure you have access to your Spotify Wrapped this year, check that your smartphone is running the latest version of the app.

You can also find the data by searching ‘wrapped’ within the app like you would when you search for an artist, song, or podcast.

If you do not have Spotify, you can still browse the annual streaming stats by checking out their website.

Who were the top artists in Spotify Wrapped 2022?

The most streamed artist worldwide on Spotify in 2022 was Bad Bunny.

He was closely followed by Taylor Swift and amongst the top five artists of the year was Drake and The Weeknd, along with K-Pop band BTS.

The most streamed song for 2022 was ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles, followed by ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals.