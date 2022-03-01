Squirrels make their promise at long-awaited investiture held by 2nd Gosport Scouts

The eleven ‘Squirrel Drey’ members made their Scout promise in a historic investiture attended by the mayor of Gosport, Councillor Mark Hook.

The event, originally scheduled to take place in November when four to six-year-olds were welcomed into the scouting movement as Squirrels, was postponed due to a postal backlog delaying the arrival of the young Scout’s neckers – the traditional neckerchief worn by members.

The long-awaited ceremony was held at Alver Valley School, and featured an array of activities and games alongside, before and after the investiture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Squirrel investiture at 2nd Gosport (Rowner) Scouts, Alver Valley School, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160222-30)

During the celebration, in which the Squirrels were formally welcomed into the Scouts, the young members also made their Scout promise in Makaton - a unique form of sign language for children - and were finally awarded their neckers and certificates.

The investiture, on February 16, concluded with a Scout salute from each member as they joined the world scouting family, followed by a campfire and s’mores to celebrate.

SEE MORE: Second Squirrel Scout group opens in Gosport as youngsters join in the fun

Kelly Haycock, the assistant Cub Scout leader at the 2nd Gosport Scout Group, said: ‘The squirrels really seemed to enjoy the evening, it was a bit blowy, but they didn’t seem to mind.’

Toasting marshmallows. Squirrel investiture at 2nd Gosport (Rowner) Scouts, Alver Valley School, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160222-31)

‘The mayor enjoyed his s’more as well,’ she added.

All but one of the four to six-year-olds wore their red Squirrel uniforms and were even presented with their first ever badge by the mayor of Gosport, their storytime badge.

The Squirrel Scout group, headed by section leader Jennie Jordan-Gunfield, is thankful to Alver Valley School for their continued use of ‘fantastic’ resources.

The one-hour Squirrel sessions are an opportunity for young people to take their first step into being part of Scouts, jam-packed with outdoors activities, games, badges, and more to help young members learn the skills they need for life.

Receiving certificates. Squirrel investiture at 2nd Gosport (Rowner) Scouts, Alver Valley School, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 160222-33)

To find out more about the Squirrels or the 2nd Gosport Scouts Group visit 2ndgosportscoutgroup.org.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron