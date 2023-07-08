News you can trust since 1877
St James's Road in Portsmouth cordoned off on Thursday following death of man in 40s

A man in his 40s died in St James’s Road on Thursday evening, police have confirmed.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

St James Road, Southsea, was cordoned off by emergency services on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 7.40pm on 6 July by the ambulance service as they were providing medical assistance to a man in St James’s Road.

‘The man, in his 40s and from Southsea, died at the scene.

St James Road in Southsea was cordoned off onThursday after a man required emergency medical care - he died at the scene.
‘His death is not being treated as suspicious.’

