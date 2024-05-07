St Mary’s Church is known for its annual May bank holiday fayre, which has taken place for the past thirty years – and this year, thousands of people turned out for the free event. Taking place on Monday, May 6, the event welcomed numerous attractions including local business stalls, Morris dancers, bouncy castle, bands, funfair rides and food and drink vendors. The fayre was a success as locals flocked to the church grounds to get involved in the fun.
Here are 10 pictures from the event:
St Mary's Church in Fratton, May Fayre took place on bank holiday Monday, May 6, 2024. Pictured is: Father Bob White. Picture: Sarah Standing (060524-8552) Photo: Sarah Standing
St Mary's Church in Fratton, May Fayre took place on bank holiday Monday, May 6, 2024. Pictured is: Alan Vokes with his grandson Jacob Vokes (9) both from Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (060524-8556) Photo: Sarah Standing
St Mary's Church in Fratton, May Fayre took place on bank holiday Monday, May 6, 2024. Pictured is: (l-r) Phoenix (16) a cadet at the Portsmouth unit with Rebecca Johnson, district youth lead for St John Ambulance. Picture: Sarah Standing (060524-8543) Photo: Sarah Standing
St Mary's Church in Fratton, May Fayre took place on bank holiday Monday, May 6, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (060524-8535) Photo: Sarah Standing