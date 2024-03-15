St Patrick's Day: Here are 5 Irish bars and pubs to visit in Hampshire

The News has put together some of the places you can visit if you are looking to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT

St Patrick’s Day celebrations are set to kick off this weekend. But if you haven’t already planned how you’re celebrating, what’s better than a visit to an Irish-themed pub? The Irish celebrations will take place on Sunday, March 17 and it is a religious and cultural holiday marking the death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

Here are 5 Irish venues in Hampshire:

1. Shenanigans Irish Bar and Cafe

2. O'Neills, Southsea

3. O'Neills, Winchester

4. Portsmouth Irish Club

