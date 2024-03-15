St Patrick’s Day celebrations are set to kick off this weekend. But if you haven’t already planned how you’re celebrating, what’s better than a visit to an Irish-themed pub? The Irish celebrations will take place on Sunday, March 17 and it is a religious and cultural holiday marking the death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.
Here are 5 Irish venues in Hampshire:
1. Shenanigans Irish Bar and Cafe
Shenanigans Irish Bar and Cafe 57 Osborne Road Pictured: Max Irwin - Team Member of Shenanigans Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. O'Neills, Southsea
O'Neills in Albert Road is a brilliant Irish venue. Photo: Sarah Standing
3. O'Neills, Winchester
O'Neills, Winchester, is a lovely venue perfect to spend St Patrick's Day. Photo: Google
4. Portsmouth Irish Club
Portsmouth Irish Club is located in Elm Grove, Southsea. Photo: Google