Following weather warnings of strong winds and rain from the Met Office, Hayling Island felt the force of nature this afternoon after St Peters Road was closed off after a tree fell across the road.

It was blocked in both directions between Northney Road and Cospe Lane, and St Peters Road is one of only two roads through the island, which caused traffic delays.

The incident had a knock on effect for traffic on Havant Road, which is likely to continue to be exceptionally busy.

The tree was cut up and removed by local farmers at Northney Farm in under an hour to make sure that drivers could get back on that road.

