News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
20 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
25 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
40 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad

St Peters Road on Hayling Island which was closed due to a fallen tree is now reopen

A main Hayling Island road is now reopen after being blocked off following a huge tree fell across both lanes due to strong winds.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST

Following weather warnings of strong winds and rain from the Met Office, Hayling Island felt the force of nature this afternoon after St Peters Road was closed off after a tree fell across the road.

SEE ALSO: Emergency services rush to West Street, Fareham, after scaffolding blown over in storm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was blocked in both directions between Northney Road and Cospe Lane, and St Peters Road is one of only two roads through the island, which caused traffic delays.

Most Popular

The incident had a knock on effect for traffic on Havant Road, which is likely to continue to be exceptionally busy.

The tree was cut up and removed by local farmers at Northney Farm in under an hour to make sure that drivers could get back on that road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
St Peters Road has been blocked off by a fallen tree.St Peters Road has been blocked off by a fallen tree.
St Peters Road has been blocked off by a fallen tree.
Related topics:Hayling IslandWest StreetEmergency servicesFarehamMet Office