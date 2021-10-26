The team at Portsmouth Golden Gloves Boxing Club and The Stamshaw Tipner Community Centre are hoping to raise £5,000 in a bid to continue supporting their community.

As well as new boxing equipment such as gloves and a collapsible ring, the centre aims to purchase items such as a cooker, blinds, a dishwasher and washing machine, a TV, and a hot water urn.

Members of the Golden Gloves boxing club

Angela Drury, chairperson of the centre, said: ‘It would greatly improve the centre and give more opportunity to less advantaged people.

‘The groups could use these items - when we get functions, they could cook their food here, use the dishwasher to wash up.

‘It would mean quite a lot - we would be able to offer a lot more. A lot of the stuff that needs replacing, we can’t afford it.

‘Hundreds of people use the centre - we’ve got 21 groups and 60 people doing bingo.

‘We’ve got a nursery here - about 30 to 40 children, it’s called Little Admirals.’

Established in 1991, the non profit Portsmouth Golden Gloves Boxing Club has been affiliated to the Stamshaw Tipner Leisure Centre for 30 years.

Committee member Dan Campbell, who runs the boxing club, set up the fundraising appeal.

He said: ‘The community centre is a hub for people who can meet up and take part in the groups and activities - there such as bingo, knit and batter, scouts, dance classes and professional dance.

‘The centre hasn’t been in a position to replace items in recent years despite its efforts, therefore that is why I added the community centre into the crowdfunder campaign.

‘Portsmouth City Council have said that they will match any donations we receive up to £5,000, we can definitely do a lot of good things for the centre and the community we serve.’

The club’s £3 boxing subs do not cover the cost of the hall, and as many members are not in a financial position to pay, the club offers subsidised sessions.

Dan added: ‘If we can receive sufficient funding via donations and grants we can revert the cost back down to £1 per session, to make the sessions more affordable and accessible.’

