Tens of thousands of people patiently waited for hours, lining the streets from Westminster to Kensington so they could pay their respects in person on the day of the late Queen’s State Funeral.

Representing the area with pride were more than 130 sailors from HMS Collingwood, a team who had the solemn task of carrying the State Gun Carriage bearing the coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, and then on to Hyde Park corner where a hearse was waiting.

The State Gun Carriage, which was pulled by 142 Naval Ratings carrying the coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II moves along the Procession route, up Constitution Hill.

Taking part in the gun carriage team was HMS Nelson weapon engineer officer Lt Cdr Mike Bray, who had carried the Queens colour at the launch of HMS Queen Elizabeth in 2014.

The Hamble resident said: ‘I have returned early from paternity leave to take part in this historic event. Being asked to take part in the event is a very proud moment for me and my family; having joined as a junior rate and working my way up to lieutenant commander I never thought I would have this opportunity.

‘I have two young daughters, Eleanor – two and a half - and Beatrice -12 days old – who in future I will be able to tell about this day.’

The sterling effort from the Royal Navy members won praise from Portsmouth and Fareham MPs who attended the funeral service inside Westminster Abbey.

Guy 'Tug' Wilson, veteran of HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War, with fellow Royal Navy veteran Petty Officer Jane Timms.

Portsmouth South MP Penny Mordaunt said their performance was ‘faultless’ and ‘brought tears to the eyes of all who were there’.

Speaking to The News, the MP and Leader of the House of Commons said: ‘My heart was bursting: with sadness at our shared loss, but also with pride. Pride for her late Majesty, but also for everyone involved in this exquisite service, including the huge crowds who turned out. Police, our armed forces, and civil servants did an incredible job – no nation could match it.

‘Most of all, our Royal Navy did us proud, pulling the gun carriage to and from the Abbey.’

Home secretary and Fareham MP Suella Braverman echoed her sentiments, paying tribute to the thousands of servicemen and women – including HMS Collingwood staff – who made the service ‘the grandest ceremonial event in living history a success’.

Thousands lined the streets around Hyde Park in order to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to The News, she said: ‘Her Majesty was a symbol of service and dedication. This was a magnificent celebration of all she represented, making us all proud to be British today.’

Former members of the armed forces from Portsmouth and Hampshire also made sure their berets and medals could be worn for Her Majesty one final time in person.

Retired Petty Officer Guy 'Tug' Wilson, a Paulsgrove resident who served on HMS Sheffield during the Falklands War, said he couldn’t imagine not attending.

Former army air corp lance corporal Matt Vella (left) and former Royal Navy weapons engineer Liam Snape (right).

Speaking alongside fellow Royal Navy veteran Jane Timms, Tug said: ‘We consider it our duty to be here. The reason we served was to serve Her Majesty.

And younger veterans shared the sense of duty.

Gosport resident Liam Snape, a former weapons engineer onboard the Navy’s Vanguard-class submarines, said: ‘I remember we were on Christmas patrols and we got a Christmas box from the Queen. It had little keepsakes like a whiskey and a picture of the Queen.

‘We had to pay our respects.’

Also attending from Portsmouth was Pompey in the Community CEO Clare Martin, who was invited alongside community leaders from across the UK.

Clare, who has worked at Fratton-based charity for more than 20 years, said the invitation was ‘utterly surreal’ – and a ‘huge honour’.

She said: ‘I’m completely overwhelmed. I don't think honours come much bigger than this.’