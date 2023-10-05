With its rich history and being the home of the Royal Navy, Portsmouth is filled with numerous sculptures, statues and memorials.
From The Yomper in Southsea to the Charles Dickens statue in the city centre there is plenty to see as our city commemorates our history and the people associated with our city.
Here we look at just some of the more prominent and interesting sculptures, statues and memorials you can see.
1. Charles Dicken Statue
A statue of Portsmouth-born author Charles Dickens can be found in the Square outside the Portsmouth Guildhall
2. Portsmouth Naval Memorial
The Portsmouth Naval Memorial is probably the best-known memorial in the city due to its prominent location on Southsea Common. It honours those who have serves and lost their lives across a number of conflicts.
3. Queen Victoria Statue
The statue of Queen Victoria has seen many sights in The Guildhall Square over the years including in 2008 when the Beijing Olympics were being shown on the new 'big screen'
4. The Guildhall Square Cenotaph
The Cenotaph in the Guildhall Square comprises of two memorials - one to the dead of World War I and one to the dead of World War II. It remains a focal point in the city each Remembrance Sunday.
