Statues, memorials and monuments across Portsmouth - where they are and what they are for

With its rich history and being the home of the Royal Navy, Portsmouth is filled with numerous sculptures, statues and memorials.
By Kelly Brown
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST

From The Yomper in Southsea to the Charles Dickens statue in the city centre there is plenty to see as our city commemorates our history and the people associated with our city.

Here we look at just some of the more prominent and interesting sculptures, statues and memorials you can see. For a complete list visit Portsmouth City Council’s monuments and memorials page on its website.

A statue of Portsmouth-born author Charles Dickens can be found in the Square outside the Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Paul Jacobs (14467-16)

1. Charles Dicken Statue

A statue of Portsmouth-born author Charles Dickens can be found in the Square outside the Portsmouth Guildhall Picture: Paul Jacobs (14467-16) Photo: Paul Jacobs

The Portsmouth Naval Memorial is probably the best-known memorial in the city due to its prominent location on Southsea Common. It honours those who have serves and lost their lives across a number of conflicts. Picture Sam Stephenson

2. Portsmouth Naval Memorial

The Portsmouth Naval Memorial is probably the best-known memorial in the city due to its prominent location on Southsea Common. It honours those who have serves and lost their lives across a number of conflicts. Picture Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson

The statue of Queen Victoria has seen many sights in The Guildhall Square over the years including in 2008 when the Beijing Olympics were being shown on the new 'big screen' PICTURE: MALCOLM WELLS (083324-552)

3. Queen Victoria Statue

The statue of Queen Victoria has seen many sights in The Guildhall Square over the years including in 2008 when the Beijing Olympics were being shown on the new 'big screen' PICTURE: MALCOLM WELLS (083324-552) Photo: Malcolm Wells

The Cenotaph in the Guildhall Square comprises of two memorials - one to the dead of World War I and one to the dead of World War II. It remains a focal point in the city each Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Sarah Standing (111122-5906)

4. The Guildhall Square Cenotaph

The Cenotaph in the Guildhall Square comprises of two memorials - one to the dead of World War I and one to the dead of World War II. It remains a focal point in the city each Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Sarah Standing (111122-5906) Photo: Sarah Standing

