Storm Gerrit: 9 pictures of stormy weather in Portsmouth
Storm Gerrit hit the Portsmouth area yesterday with winds up to 70mph.
By Steve Deeks
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT
A yellow weather warning for wind, covering almost the entirety of England’s south coast was issued between 3.00am and 6.00pm on Wednesday. Coastal gales swept across the region and people were warned to be cautious if walking near the sea.
Here are some pictures of the stormy weather on Wednesday and Thursday.
