Storm Gerrit: 9 pictures of stormy weather in Portsmouth

Storm Gerrit hit the Portsmouth area yesterday with winds up to 70mph.
By Steve Deeks
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 12:26 GMT

A yellow weather warning for wind, covering almost the entirety of England’s south coast was issued between 3.00am and 6.00pm on Wednesday. Coastal gales swept across the region and people were warned to be cautious if walking near the sea.

Here are some pictures of the stormy weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stormy weather in Southsea on Thursday

1. Stormy weather in Southsea

Stormy weather in Southsea on Thursday Photo: Tony Jolliffe

Stormy weather in Southsea

2. Stormy weather in Southsea

Stormy weather in Southsea Photo: Tony Jolliffe

Strong winds in Portsmouth on Wednesday 27 December 2023 Pictured: View from Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. View from Old Portsmouth

Strong winds in Portsmouth on Wednesday 27 December 2023 Pictured: View from Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Strong winds in Portsmouth on Wednesday 27 December 2023 Pictured: View from Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. View from Old Portsmouth

Strong winds in Portsmouth on Wednesday 27 December 2023 Pictured: View from Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

