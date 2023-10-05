The mural by Sian Storey depicts a view of London through a Hampshire hedgerow. The hedgerow features flora and fauna native to the county including blackberries, foxgloves, a brown hare, a robin, a pair of long tailed tits and a sleepy dormouse.

It replaces a black and white mural at Basingstoke Railway Station believed to date back to the early 1990s.

South Western Railway’s control centre manager Stefan Chybowski, had seen and admired some of Sian’s work in the nearby town centre. He approached Sian and asked her to paint something in her distinctive style on the bridge next to the station.

SWR provided funding for the mural while Network Rail provided materials and labour in a collaborative project to brighten both customers and colleagues’ journeys .

Artist Sian Storey said: “South Western Railway wanted a fresh and bold mural that celebrates the journey from Hampshire’s beautiful countryside to our nearby capital city.

“Every train journey from Basingstoke serves up mesmerising countryside views, so I wanted to capture that feeling of glimpsing through a hedgerow as the train glides past.

“Street art breathes new life and energy into an area – it can bring so much positivity and pride amongst the community too – so I hope this mural brings a new buzz to Basingstoke railway station.”