Jax Albert Jefferys, a five-year-old who attended Morelands Primary School, died on Thursday, December 1, with results showing that he had been suffering from a Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection, according to his family.

The tragedy comes as cases of invasive Group A Strep are currently four times higher than normal among children aged between one and four, according to government figures.

Jax’s mother Charlene said she had repeatedly sough medical advice during the four days leading up to his death and had been told he was suffering from influenza A.

Jax Albert Jefferys died after contracting the Strep A virus earlier this month, with his family paying tribute to the 'little cheeky chappy'.

She said: ‘On the fourth day Jax's condition deteriorated so much that we rushed him to hospital and by 10 o'clock on the Thursday evening of the 1st December he had passed away.

‘Only after his death was it confirmed that the cause was the Strep A virus.

‘We would dearly like to express our deepest thanks to all the hospital staff who did their utmost to save Jax.’

Paying tribute to her son, Charlene said she hoped her ‘darling son’ would be remembered as a ‘little cheeky chappy’.

She said: ‘He was just always mischievous. He had lots of friends – lots. And he was a mummy’s boy – he was spoiled. That’s who he was.’

With Jax’s dad Danny being granted leave from his role in the Army, Charlene thanked the military for their support during the family’s grief.

She said: ‘They have been absolutely fabulous since the word go. He will be off until he’s ready to go back, more or less. And we have such supportive friends. We have such a close street and friends.’

She added: ‘We sincerely ask that people respect our privacy at this time as we try to come to terms with our loss.’

Jax’s three sisters – aged from eight to 12 – have shown remarkable resilience in the face of the family tragedy, according to Charlene.

The family have asked for no flowers or cards to be left or sent at this time.

There have been seven deaths of children under 13 in the UK in recent weeks amid the surge in Strep A cases.

In the south east, 80 cases have been reported, as well as 637 reports of scarlet fever.

The invasive condition is caused by a bacteria called group A streptococci.

It usually causes mild illnesses such as strep throat and scarlet fever. In extremely rare cases, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive Group A strep (iGAS). The bacteria can create skin infections such as impetigo and a red a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

Parents have been urged to contact their GP or NHS 111 if their child seems seriously unwell.

