Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Ex-Horndean pupil Emma Barton loses out in final

Have your say

EMMA Barton has sadly come up short in this year's Strictly Come Dancing final.

The Eastenders actress – who is also a former Horndean Technology College pupil – went up against CBBC star Karim Zeroual and Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher for the grand prize.

In the final, she danced the Charleston, a fast-paced jazz style from 1920’s America, with partner Anton Du Beke.

Her moves impressed the judges, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.

The pair previously danced the Charleston in week 11, scoring an almost-perfect 39.

Ahead of the final, Barton said she was stunned to make it as far as she had, especially because she struggled with one particular dance.

'I think, especially after our rumba week, when we were bottom of the leaderboard, I thought that is it, we are going home, we are going home,’ she said.

‘I couldn't believe getting to the semi-finals, but then words can't describe how I feel.

‘I am just the biggest Strictly fan, I've loved every second.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.