Stubbington 10k: Road closures announced in Stubbington and Gosport for weekend race
A ROAD race this weekend will close a number of roads through Stubbington and Gosport.
The Stubbington 10k race is set to take place on January 8 with a starting time of 10:30am at the heart of Stubbington Village.
Due to the race, which will see 2,000 people taking part, there will be some road closures in place. A letter has been sent to residents from the race director, outlining the expected closures on the day and how long they will last for.
Stubbington Square, from shop access at Park Lane to the Red Lion roundabout, will be closed from between 8:30am and 1:30pm.
Gosport Road, from Mays Lane roundabout to the roundabout at the end of Daedalus Way, will be closed between 10am to 11am.
Marine Parade West, from the Hovercraft Museum to Sea Lane, will be closed between 10am and 12pm.
Salterns Road will be closed in its entirety from 10:30am to 12pm.
Hill Head Road, from the junction of Crofton Lane to Knights Bank Road, and Crofton Lane, from the junction of Hill Head Road to Bell Davies Road, will both be closed between 10:30am to 12pm.
Stubbington Lane, from the junction with Bells Lane to the Red Lion roundabout, will be closed between 10:30am to 1pm.
The race has proved as popular as ever, with all of the 2,000 spaces selling out within 15 hours of opening up applications to take part.