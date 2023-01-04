Due to the race, which will see 2,000 people taking part, there will be some road closures in place. A letter has been sent to residents from the race director, outlining the expected closures on the day and how long they will last for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stubbington Square, from shop access at Park Lane to the Red Lion roundabout, will be closed from between 8:30am and 1:30pm.

The start of the Stubbington 10k back in 2019. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Marine Parade West, from the Hovercraft Museum to Sea Lane, will be closed between 10am and 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salterns Road will be closed in its entirety from 10:30am to 12pm.

SEE ALSO: Portchester bakery La Boulangerie closes after 42 years of baking success due to illness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill Head Road, from the junction of Crofton Lane to Knights Bank Road, and Crofton Lane, from the junction of Hill Head Road to Bell Davies Road, will both be closed between 10:30am to 12pm.

Stubbington Lane, from the junction with Bells Lane to the Red Lion roundabout, will be closed between 10:30am to 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad