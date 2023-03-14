The adventure will begin on May 18, and he will be taking part in the challenge all alone with nothing but his rucksack and a tent, which he will pitch when he stops each day.

He was inspired to try and raise money for children with cancer after Sophie Fairall passed away in 2021. She left a wishlist that other children would have access to better facilities, food and toys whilst they are in hospital.

Stubbington man, Gary Walker, to skateboard from John O’ Groats to Lands End in aid of Children With Cancer UK.

With his 50th birthday round the corner, Gary wanted to take some time off of work and do something to give back, and he has been mapping out his route which will take approximately six weeks to complete.

The challenge has been completed before by others, but Gary believes that he could be the first person to attempt to complete it without any support crew.

He said: ‘There are lots of little reasons really – If I wasn’t doing it for charity I would probably keep it quiet so I am little bit nervous about not making it or getting injured or ill on route, but we have done some long distance skateboarding before, so we did 60 miles a few years ago from our home to Brighton and that was painful.

‘There was a young girl in the village who passed away with cancer – It is part of her wish for more money to be put into research and treatment for cancer so that is why I chose the charity.’

All of the money raised will go towards Children with Cancer UK, and Gary has currently raised £1,137 and he is hoping that he will be able to raise at least £5,000.

Approximately 10 young people and children are diagnosed with cancer each day in the UK and the charity uses any money received to fund research, offer family support, fundraise and raise awareness.

Gary has organised for accommodation for the first three days of his trip but will just be sleeping in his tent in camping sites or fields at the end of each day.

He added: ‘I intend to take a Go Pro with me so I can upload some of the video to Instagram so people who might be interested in watching can and those who have donated can see.’

