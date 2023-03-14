Stubbington man is attempting to skateboard from John O' Groats to Lands End to raise money for Children With Cancer UK
A Stubbington man will be skateboarding more than 600 miles to raise money for children with cancer.
Gary Walker, 49, is going to be undertaking one of the most gruelling challenges that he has ever faced by skateboarding from John O’Groats to Land’s End.
The adventure will begin on May 18, and he will be taking part in the challenge all alone with nothing but his rucksack and a tent, which he will pitch when he stops each day.
He was inspired to try and raise money for children with cancer after Sophie Fairall passed away in 2021. She left a wishlist that other children would have access to better facilities, food and toys whilst they are in hospital.
With his 50th birthday round the corner, Gary wanted to take some time off of work and do something to give back, and he has been mapping out his route which will take approximately six weeks to complete.
The challenge has been completed before by others, but Gary believes that he could be the first person to attempt to complete it without any support crew.
He said: ‘There are lots of little reasons really – If I wasn’t doing it for charity I would probably keep it quiet so I am little bit nervous about not making it or getting injured or ill on route, but we have done some long distance skateboarding before, so we did 60 miles a few years ago from our home to Brighton and that was painful.
‘There was a young girl in the village who passed away with cancer – It is part of her wish for more money to be put into research and treatment for cancer so that is why I chose the charity.’
All of the money raised will go towards Children with Cancer UK, and Gary has currently raised £1,137 and he is hoping that he will be able to raise at least £5,000.
Approximately 10 young people and children are diagnosed with cancer each day in the UK and the charity uses any money received to fund research, offer family support, fundraise and raise awareness.
Gary has organised for accommodation for the first three days of his trip but will just be sleeping in his tent in camping sites or fields at the end of each day.
He has previously taken part in a 60-mile route from his Stubbington home to Brighton, which was spread across three days and he said that he was in pain completing that – let alone more than ten times the distance.
He added: ‘I intend to take a Go Pro with me so I can upload some of the video to Instagram so people who might be interested in watching can and those who have donated can see.’
He first had a skateboard at the age of four up until he was in his teens, but when he got older he gave it up. His girlfriend bought him one a few years ago, and he has refound his love for the sport.