Student to take on his first marathon

A YOUNGSTER who loves sport is set to take on the London Marathon — his first one — for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF).

Tom Bagley, from Southsea, is 22 and has only had 12 weeks to train for the event — but is keen to take on the challenge.

Tom, who studies sports development and management at University of Portsmouth, said: ‘My girlfriend Molly’s sister was born in 1979 with a tumour in her liver.

Back then there was very little information and support available for families affected by childhood liver disease and Emily’s parents, Peter and Carol, helped set-up CLDF the following year.

‘I have been so inspired by Emily’s story and how her family were so strong in the worst of times, that I wanted to do something for this charity which works extremely hard to both raise awareness, and to help those families and their children who have to cope with a condition which is not well-known.’

Tom has so far raised £,1300, but wants to hit £2,000.

He added: ‘Training has been going well considering the snow and final year studies have been barriers, but this will just make it all the more rewarding in the end.’ Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/thomas-bagley1.