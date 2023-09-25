News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Baby-murdering nurse Lucy Letby to learn whether she faces retrial
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Students at a Hampshire university evacuated from hall of residence following kitchen fire

Students at a Hampshire university had to evacuate a hall of residence following an unattended kitchen fire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Sep 2023, 07:04 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An unattended kitchen fire at a university hall of residence saw students evacuated and firefighters arrive to extinguish the blaze on September 21.

The fire involving the kitchen hob caused nearby electrical trunking to melt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews from St Mary’s and Eastleigh were alerted to the incident on Wessex Lane, Southampton at around half five.

Firefighters were called to the blazeFirefighters were called to the blaze
Firefighters were called to the blaze
Most Popular

The alarm sounding led to the building being evacuated and firefighters wore breathing apparatus sets to extinguish the fire using hose reels and jets.

Ventilation fans were used to clear smoke from the building before HIWFRS returned to the station following the stop message at 6:38am.

Related topics:StudentsHampshireEastleighSouthampton