Students at a Hampshire university evacuated from hall of residence following kitchen fire
Students at a Hampshire university had to evacuate a hall of residence following an unattended kitchen fire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Sep 2023, 07:04 BST- 1 min read
An unattended kitchen fire at a university hall of residence saw students evacuated and firefighters arrive to extinguish the blaze on September 21.
The fire involving the kitchen hob caused nearby electrical trunking to melt.
Crews from St Mary’s and Eastleigh were alerted to the incident on Wessex Lane, Southampton at around half five.
The alarm sounding led to the building being evacuated and firefighters wore breathing apparatus sets to extinguish the fire using hose reels and jets.