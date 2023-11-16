Students at Bay House School were joined by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage at an equalities tea-party to celebrate Parliament Week.

They explored and debated themes of equal rights and inclusivity as well as discussing the political priorities of young people. Topics under discussion included local transport, sports facilities for young people and Gosport High Street.

Over 2000 pupils took part in Parliament Week, learning about law making and the role of Parliament. There were also quizzes, assemblies and discussions. They also wrote over 200 postcards to the MP which they handed to her at the equalities tea part. The group was a mix of politics students and the schools house parliament reps.

Bay House School pupils with MP Caroline Dinenage. Pic: supplied

Year 12 student Molly Tuck said: “Parliament Week was really fun and really interesting. It has been great to take part in stimulating debate. It was special to have the MP to our Equalities Party and to have the chance to express our view to someone in a position of power.”

Bay House headteacher Chris Willis said: “Our young people across the school have been fully engaged, taking part in fantastic activities to celebrate Parliament Week.

“Our Equalities Tea Party was an excellent way for our young people to talk about what matters to them in school and across our community.