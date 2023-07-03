News you can trust since 1877
Stunning 360 degree views of Portsmouth from St Mary's Church at Climb the Steps event

Visitors climbing the steps of St Mary’s Church were treated to stunning views from across the city thanks to an evant at the Portsmouth church.
By Kelly Brown
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 23:29 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 23:30 BST

On Sunday there was an opportunity to climb the 206 steps of the Tower at the church and enjoy stunning 360degree views of the city and surrounding area. For the less adventurous there was also music for a summer’s afternoon in the churchyard – provided by a Brass ensemble and a string quartet – and cream teas on sale to raise funds for the church.

Chris Prowse takes in the views of the city from the church tower at the Climb the Steps at St Mary's Church. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

1. Climb the Steps at St Mary's Church. Chris Prowse takes in the views of the city from the church tower. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Chris Prowse takes in the views of the city from the church tower at the Climb the Steps at St Mary's Church. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

Views of the city from the church tower. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

2. Climb the Steps at St Mary's Church. Views of the city from the church tower. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Views of the city from the church tower. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

Looking at the bells in the bell tower. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

3. Climb the Steps at St Mary's Church. Looking at the bells in the bell tower. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Looking at the bells in the bell tower. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

Views of the city from the church tower. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

4. Climb the Steps at St Mary's Church. Views of the city from the church tower. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Views of the city from the church tower. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

