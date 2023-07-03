Visitors climbing the steps of St Mary’s Church were treated to stunning views from across the city thanks to an evant at the Portsmouth church.
On Sunday there was an opportunity to climb the 206 steps of the Tower at the church and enjoy stunning 360degree views of the city and surrounding area. For the less adventurous there was also music for a summer’s afternoon in the churchyard – provided by a Brass ensemble and a string quartet – and cream teas on sale to raise funds for the church.
Chris Prowse takes in the views of the city from the church tower. Picture: Stuart Martin
Views of the city from the church tower. Picture: Stuart Martin
Looking at the bells in the bell tower. Picture: Stuart Martin
Looking at the bells in the bell tower.
Views of the city from the church tower. Picture: Stuart Martin
