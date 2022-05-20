Sunday Times Rich List 2022 reveals the richest people in the south east

Kirsten and Jorn Rausing, whose money came from inheritance and investment top the region’s table, were seventh overall in 2021, but have dropped to ninth overall in 2022.

The richest people overall in the UK this year are Sri and Gopi Hinduja who made their money in industry and finance – with a staggering £28.47bn.

Last year’s list featured 171 billionaires in the UK, 24 more than the previous year.

The Sunday Times Rich List is a list of the 1,000 wealthiest people or families resident in the UK ranked by net wealth. The list is updated annually and has been published by the newspaper since 1989.

The full table for 2022 is revealed online today and published in the paper this Sunday.

The top 10 richest in the south east for 2022

1. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing; Inheritance and investment; £12bn; Down £1bn

2. Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing; Inheritance, Tetra Laval; £9.49bn; No change

3. Nicky Oppenheimer and family; Diamonds and mining; £6.456bn; Up £659m

4. John Grayken; Property and investment; £5.366bn; Down £504m

5. Sir Richard Branson and family; Transport, finance and fitness clubs: Virgin; £4.2bn Up £410m

6. Mike Ashley; Sports equipment and fashion; £2.995bn; Up £277m

7. Inna Gudavadze; Inheritance; £2.65bn; No change

8. Wafic Said; Finance and property; £1.985bn; No change

9. Peter Harris and family; Hotels and caravan parks; £1.596bn; Up £62m

10 Denis Sverdlov; Electric vehicles: Arrival; £1.397bn; Down £4.776bn