Friends, Tara Randall and Shanai Fitzjohn, have raised over £2,000 for Cancer Research UK, a charity close to both of their hearts, through various fundraising efforts.

Dressed as Mario and Luigi, the pair organised a fancy dress football fundraiser held at Bartons Green, in Havant, on July 3 along with their fellow Woodbrook United teammates, raising £1,006 for the cancer charity.

‘It was amazing, it was stressful leading up to it but once we actually got going it was such good fun and everyone had a great day in the end,’ said Tara.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tara, from Hilsea, added: ‘There was around 200 spectators, I posted leaflets in houses nearby and quite a few of those people turned up too.’

The 25-year-olds received huge support from their team who offered donations, donated raffle prizes and arrived early on the day to help set up.

Shanai, from Fratton, added: ‘Where it was so hot and sweaty, my moustache kept coming off, instead of chasing the ball I was chasing the moustache!’

‘I lost two family members to cancer, my nan and my auntie, which is what inspired me to do it.’

Team Shanai were triumphant on the day with one goal scored by Shanai herself and her mum, dad, and grandad there to ‘support and cheer’ her on.

Tara and Shanai, who met through their love of sport, were also supported by their team, Woodbrook United, who lease the Bartons Green pitch and let them use the space free of charge.

As well as their football fundraiser, the girls also took part in the Ultra White Collar Boxing event held at the Mountbatten Centre, in Hilsea, the following week on July 9, winning both their matches and taking their fundraising total to over £2,000.

The pair hope to host an even bigger event next year, with hopes of making it an annual event, this time with a more local charity in mind.

Tara added: ‘We want to get even more people involved next year, if it's for a charity in your area, it’s a bit more personal.’