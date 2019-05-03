Sussex father and son have been missing in Spain for over a month 

A FATHER and son pair have been missing for over a month.

British and Spanish police are working together to investigate the disappearance of Daniel and Liam Poole after they travelled to Malaga, Spain, on 31 March.

Daniel and Liam Poole have been missing for a month. Picture: Sussex Police

The Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are now undertaking this enquiry and have resources already working with the Spanish authorities to find the father and son, who are from Burgess Hill in West Sussex and investigate the circumstances of their disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: ‘We are working closely with the Spanish Police. One possibility that must be considered, as they have not contacted family or friends, is that they have come to harm.

READ MORE: Friends take on 1,000-mile run in aid of paralysed friend injured in freak mountain biking accident

‘Their family are very concerned about them as they last heard from them on 1 April, the lack of contact is out of character for the pair. The family are being supported by family liaison officers and are being kept informed.

‘We know that Daniel and Liam hired a grey Peugeot 308 car when they got to Spain but this has not been returned to the car hire firm.

READ MORE: Meet the 74-year-old who just sailed 30,000 miles round the world home to Emsworth

‘We would like to hear from anyone who has seen them, the car or has any information about their whereabouts in Spain or any other location since 31 March.’

If you can assist with the investigation report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Pheasant.