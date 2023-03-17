Nathan Tracey from Sussex Police decided to take part in the challenge to give something back to the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) because they have worked closely with his family and his nephew, Harrison, who has Down Syndrome.

The police officer, 38, will be taking part in the challenge on March 18 at midday, and he will run around the grounds of the Portsmouth Rugby Club overnight, with some of his friends and family joining him each hour in support.

The fundraiser event is not only trying to raise money for the charity, but Nathan is also hoping that it will also highlight the importance of the work that the team does to support families.

Nathan Tracey is going to be running for 24 hours continuously to raise money for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association.

He said: ‘I have always done long distance running as a hobby so I have done eight and ten hour runs before and obviously doing a 24 hour one is more challenging but I thought people would notice it more to try and get people to donate.

‘The reason I am doing the run is to raise money for PDSA and the reason for that is my nephew, Harrison, is 14 and he was born with Down Syndrome and the charity has done so much for him and his family, and they have supported them with everything so I though it would be nice to do this to raise money for the charity.’

It is also going to be marking the beginning of Down syndrome awareness week, and World Down Syndrome Day which is on March 21.

The Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association offers specialist support for young people and families as well as teaching children the skills they need to reach their developmental milestones.

Melanie, Nathan’s wife, has been organising the schedule and will be supporting him for the whole 24 hours – she has also arranged for a friend or family to join him on a lap of the grounds once every hour.

Nathan said: ‘I think having friends and family supporting me will make it much more exciting and will help me get through it.’