Take part in Fareham's Nutcracker Trail for the chance to win prizes
CHILDREN in Fareham have the chance to win a variety of prizes in the council’s nutcracker christmas trail.
Fareham Borough Council has launched its Nutcracker Trail, which will now run until Saturday, December 17.
Residents can pick up a trail sheet from Fareham Library or download it and print it from fareham.gov.uk/NutcrackerTrail
Children can follow the trail around Fareham's festive town centre to find the Nutcrackers in shop windows. If they get all the letters and unscramble them to complete the secret word, they will be in with the chance of winning prizes such as:
£50 of Slug and Lettuce vouchers
Cream tea for a family of two adults and two children at Edwards Coffee and Wine Lounge
Family swim session at Fareham Leisure Centre
Soft Play vouchers for Busy Beavers at Fareham Leisure Centre
A chocolate hamper up to the value of £15 from HiIborne’s Sweets
The news comes after another Christmas Lights switch on event that was held on Saturday, November 19.
Council leader, Councillor Seán Woodward said: ‘It was fantastic to see so many people in Fareham throughout the day.
‘This event is so important for our community as it not only draws people into the town centre for some low-cost family fun, but it also helps support our local traders.
‘Now that the Christmas lights are shining, I encourage residents to help support their local businesses by completing their Christmas shopping in Fareham.
‘Remember to get your children involved in the fantastic Nutcracker Trail to win yourself an early Christmas present.’