Crash in Clarendon Road. Pic: Supplied

Emergency crews attended the incident involving the taxi and another vehicle on Clarendon Road around 3.30am on Monday morning. A picture captured by a resident shows the two cars sprawled in the road as firefighters treat people while police attend.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire service spokesperson said: “In the early hours, Southsea crews responded to an road traffic collision on Clarendon Road. The incident, involving two cars, took place around 3.30am on Monday morning.

“Two crews swiftly arrived at the scene, where fortunately no casualties were trapped in the vehicles. However, four individuals received medical attention from firefighters.

“All four casualties were assessed on-site, and it was determined that no further medical treatment was necessary. We left the scene by 4.30am.”