Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties supports the local community hospitals and food banks this Easter

The Easter eggs collected were given to children staying in hospital this Easter. The hospitals included; Queen Alexandra Children’s Wards, Smile4Wessex, Piam Brown Ward at Southampton General, Acute Oncology wards at Southampton General Hospital as well as Sophie’s Legacy, The Rainbow Centre, Barnardos, Maggie's Day Centre and the Southampton Day Services. Donations were also made to Fareham Food Bank.

In addition to the hospital donations, Taylor Wimpey also donated £500 to the Whiteley Wanderers Easter Fun Run, which took place on Friday 29th March. The event, which was held at Meadowside Fields in Whiteley, raised over £2,000 in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and attracted over 200 individuals who took part in the 3km and 5km race.

Taylor Wimpey actively took part in the event showing its dedication to the cause by distributing Easter eggs and medals to participants.

Rosamund Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “"We are delighted to support our local hospitals and community during this Easter season. Everyone has really come together to contribute to these important causes. We believe in giving back to our local communities and this initiative reflects our commitment to making a positive difference."

Steven Davies, Chairman of Whiteley Wanderers FC and GOSH Ambassador said: “Last week's event was a huge success and it was great to witness the community spirit and the coming together for such an important cause. We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous contribution and active involvement. Their support helps us continue our mission of supporting Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity as a Community Club and bringing joy to families who need it most."

These initiatives underpin Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to supporting the local community and organisations and demonstrates its commitment to making a positive difference in the areas in which it builds.