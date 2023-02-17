Jade Ward, an assistant head of year at Ark Charter Academy in Southsea, sent out an appeal on social media at the beginning of the month when she discovered some students would not be able to attend prom.

Jade said: ‘I overheard a conversation between some Year 11 girls at school who were talking about their prom, what shoes they were going to wear, what jewellery, they were all so excited but one was particularly quiet which is unusual for her.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Later in the day I went to check in with her to see if she was okay,’ she added. ‘She told me she wouldn't be able to go to prom as her mum and dad just couldn’t afford a dress. It really broke my heart to see someone in that position.’

Jade Ward, assistant principal at Ark Charter Academy in Southsea, has started a campaign to supply prom dresses so all students can go to prom and has been ‘blown away’ by the response.

So Jade decided to do something, posting on Facebook and asking for donations of any dresses or skirts. Since then, Jade has been amazed by the support she’s received from the local community, with so many offering up their dresses that she now plans to extend the drive across the city.

‘We had 300 shares within two days, and now I've collected 160 dresses – and they’re beautiful as well, the girls have got a huge choice,’ she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I've got so many that I'd like to be able to offer them all over the city.’

Jade Ward, assistant principal at Ark Charter Academy in Southsea, has started a campaign to supply prom dresses so all students can go to prom and has been ‘blown away’ by the response.

Albert Road dress shop, Lovelace Atelier, is offering to provide its store as a space to hold an event displaying the many dresses for students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The girls can come with their parents and pick out a dress, let them have the full shopping experience, rather than feeling like it’s just a hand-me-down dress,’ said Jade.

Jade plans to hold two events, one in April and another closer to prom – which is held in July.

‘I thought I would be lucky to get three or four responses, I'm blown away by how kind people are to strangers,’ said Jade.

Jade Ward, assistant principal at Ark Charter Academy in Southsea, has started a campaign to supply prom dresses so all students can go to prom and has been ‘blown away’ by the response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad