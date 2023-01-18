Stephen Morgan, the MP for Portsmouth South, has taken the government to task over teacher recruitment.

This followed the Prime Minister’s announcement that he wants to make maths compulsory for all young people up to the age of 18 – a plan that has been branded ‘unachievable’ in light of the current teacher recruitment crisis.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Morgan said: ‘The Prime Minister should explain how he expects to deliver this latest empty pledge when the Conservatives have failed to meet their maths teacher recruitment target every for the last decade – leading to a total shortfall of more than 5,000 teachers.