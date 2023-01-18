‘Teacher recruitment in crisis’: Portsmouth South MP calls on Ministers to act now to support schools
THE MP for Portsmouth South has grilled ministers in the House of Commons over the government missing its recruitment target for maths teachers for the tenth year in a row.
This followed the Prime Minister’s announcement that he wants to make maths compulsory for all young people up to the age of 18 – a plan that has been branded ‘unachievable’ in light of the current teacher recruitment crisis.
Speaking in Parliament, Mr Morgan said: ‘The Prime Minister should explain how he expects to deliver this latest empty pledge when the Conservatives have failed to meet their maths teacher recruitment target every for the last decade – leading to a total shortfall of more than 5,000 teachers.
‘Labour would recruit thousands of new teachers and give all teaching staff the support to thrive by ending tax breaks for private schools and investing that money in a brilliant state education for all.’