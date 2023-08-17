Nevaeh Dunmore, 14, from Horndean, performed a "six cities in six days" tour to raise money for the autistic school she is ambassador for

Nevaeh, from Horndean, is autistic, dyslexic and has epilepsy and in 2022 became leading charity Autism Unlimited’s first child ambassador. Autism Unlimited operates the specialist Portfield School in Christchurch, Dorset.

The 14-year-old, who attends Horndean Technology College, has been gaining praise for her singing since the age of seven when she was chosen as the support act for X Factor winner Sam Bailey’s UK tour.

She said: “Portfield School provides wonderful education for hundreds of children with autism and I am so proud to be its child ambassador. When I found out that they are building a recording studio where they can explore their skills and abilities, I just wanted to help.”

Nevaeh set herself the challenge of busking in six cities in six days and created a GoFundMe page to support the fundraising. She ultimately performed in Brighton, London, Bath, Bristol, Ross on Wye, Cardiff, at Newbury Showground, Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth and The Queens Hotel in Southsea.

She said: “The tour was amazing. I got the chance to meet so many lovely and supportive people and each city was unique and offered me a different vibe and atmosphere. I didn't want it to end – I had the time of my life.”

When Nevaeh met the organisers of Vanlife and Overlander Celebration during her appearance at their event at Newbury Showground they presented her with equipment worth £400 for the school.

She added: “I couldn’t believe their generosity. This, together with £1,200 I have raised through the donations in my 'busking bucket', my card machine and to date on the GoFundMe page, will allow me to purchase some great specialist equipment for the recording studio. There are some fantastic vocalists and musicians at Portfield School that the world needs to hear!”

Siún Cranny, CEO of Autism Unlimited added: “Nevaeh overcomes adversity every day and is a fantastic role model for our students and ambassador for our charity. We are extremely grateful for the equipment she has funded for our new recording studio and I know our many talented students are looking forward to hosting her soon for a jam session.”