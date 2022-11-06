Teenage boy hospitalised after being struck by car in Portsmouth update

The boy collided with a VW Polo in Anglesea Road, at the junction with Queen Street, on October 24.

Police and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) were sent to the scene. Both southbound lanes had to be closed due to the collision.

The collision in Anglesea Road, at the Queen Street junction, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Street View.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and had to be taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. He escaped with relatively minor injuries after suffering a shoulder injury.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said at the time: ‘We were to a report of a road traffic collision involving a VW Polo and a pedestrian on Anglesea Road in Portsmouth.

‘The teenage boy was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a shoulder injury.’