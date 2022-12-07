Teenager Dex, 15, believed to be missing in Portsmouth again days after being found
A TEENAGER who went missing for almost three weeks has disappeared again – just 24 hours after being located.
15-year-old Dex is believed to be in the Portsmouth area. He went missing for nearly three weeks before being found on Sunday, December 4.
Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary say he disappeared once more the following day, on December 5.
Dex is about 5ft 9in with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘Can you help us find missing 15-year-old Dex? He has not been seen since about 6.30am on Monday, December 5 and is believed to be in the Portsmouth area.
‘Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should call 999 immediately, quoting incident number 44220491733.’