15-year-old Dex is believed to be in the Portsmouth area. He went missing for nearly three weeks before being found on Sunday, December 4.

Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary say he disappeared once more the following day, on December 5.

Dex is about 5ft 9in with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘Can you help us find missing 15-year-old Dex? He has not been seen since about 6.30am on Monday, December 5 and is believed to be in the Portsmouth area.

