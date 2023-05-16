The 19-year-old died on Thursday last week after the blaze at the PW Defence factory in Draycott, Derbyshire, on the evening of January 20 this year. PW Defence was bought by WesCom Defence, based in Havant, in February 2021.

The fire, first reported by the Derby Telegraph, resulted in two men being taken to hospital and several emergency service vehicles, a Hazardous Area Response Team and the air ambulance attending the scene. It is understood that the death is linked to the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Staff at Portsmouth chemical company left broken over months of unpaid wages

The PW Defence factory in Draycott, Derbyshire. PW Defence was bought by WesCom Defence, based in Havant, in February 2021. Picture: Google Street View.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said on Tuesday: ‘Emergency services were called to a business in Wilne Road just after 9.10pm on Friday 20 January. A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He died on Thursday May 11.

‘Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary are working in conjunction with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the Coroner has been informed.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WesCom website says that the company provides ‘specialist pyrotechnics for signalling, illumination, screening and for battlefield training and simulation, obstacle clearance systems and civil defence and security’.

The products made at the factory, and the circumstances of the fire, have not yet been disclosed. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), a government agency, is involved in the investigation. A HSE spokesperson said: ‘We are aware of this incident and investigating alongside Derbyshire Constabulary.’