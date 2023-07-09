News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Teenager has been missing four days after going to visit Portsmouth is found

A teenager missing for four days after saying he was going to visit Portsmouth has been found.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 15:29 BST

Manus, 15, from Ringwood, was not been seen since Wednesday July 5 when he said he was going to Portsmouth but is believed to be in the Chichester area.

READ NOW: Husband stabs wife in heart

He is described as about 5ft 8in tall, medium build with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit and silver, white and yellow Nike trainers.

Police. Pic PAPolice. Pic PA
Police. Pic PA
Most Popular

He has now been found, police said.

Related topics:TeenagerPortsmouthChichesterNike