Teenager has been missing four days after going to visit Portsmouth is found
A teenager missing for four days after saying he was going to visit Portsmouth has been found.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 15:29 BST
Manus, 15, from Ringwood, was not been seen since Wednesday July 5 when he said he was going to Portsmouth but is believed to be in the Chichester area.
READ NOW: Husband stabs wife in heart
He is described as about 5ft 8in tall, medium build with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark tracksuit and silver, white and yellow Nike trainers.
He has now been found, police said.