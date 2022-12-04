Teenager missing for almost three weeks has been found, Hampshire police confirms
A TEENAGER who has been missing for almost three weeks has been found
Dex, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on Monday, November 14, and was believed to be in the Portsmouth area.
Now, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that the teenager has been found.
A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘Dex has now been located. Many thanks, as always, for your help in covering our appeal. It is very much appreciated.’