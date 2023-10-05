Teenager set to represent Portsmouth at Miss Teen Pageant in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tilly Hopkins, 16, will be Miss Teen Portsmouth at the event taking place on October 15.

Tilly, of Horndean, was elected to the role after entering online last year and is looking forward to the national contest. The teenager has taken part in a number of charity events as part of her role.

Tilly Hopkins

Tilly’s mum Jodie said: “She entered last year and had a great time making lots of friends. She has done charity work for a local food bank, litter picking, dementia, raising money for the air ambulance.”