News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Teenager set to represent Portsmouth at Miss Teen Pageant in Blackpool

A teenager is set to represent Portsmouth at the Miss Teen Pageant in Blackpool later this month.
By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tilly Hopkins, 16, will be Miss Teen Portsmouth at the event taking place on October 15.

READ NOW: House wall still at risk of collapse

Tilly, of Horndean, was elected to the role after entering online last year and is looking forward to the national contest. The teenager has taken part in a number of charity events as part of her role.

Tilly HopkinsTilly Hopkins
Tilly Hopkins
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tilly’s mum Jodie said: “She entered last year and had a great time making lots of friends. She has done charity work for a local food bank, litter picking, dementia, raising money for the air ambulance.”

The teenager is currently doing a course at South Downs College in aviation and air cabin crew.

Related topics:TeenagerBlackpoolPortsmouthHorndean