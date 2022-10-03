Matt Wilkie, 44, who has worked in technology for over 27 years and is the CEO of Integrated Network Solutions, has decided to take on a new gruelling challenge by trekking up six Scottish hills to raise money for R;pple.

Matt is taking part in a six day charity event this week that will explore leadership skills, mindset and personal growth as well as completing the trek at the end of the week.

On his 24 hour trek, Matt will tackle Conic Hill, Ben Nevis, Beinn Ime, Ben Lomond, The Cobbler and Conic Hill again.

Matt Wilkie is trekking up six Scottish hills to raise money for R;pple. Pictured: Matt at the top of The Cobbler, Scotland, in a test run before the real trek.

Matt said: ‘In 2018, I had actually had a mental breakdown and I ended up starting my own clothing brand to help me deal with it and since then I have felt strongly about mental health support and creating a positive culture, particularly in my business.

‘INS is going to match what ever I end up raising through this challenge.’

After the devastating loss, she had examined his phone and found that he had been searching how to take his life online.

She decided to set up R;pple to try and detect people at risk of suicide by intercepting harmful searches and refer people to specialist help.

Matt wants to try to use his position in the technological industry to try and help Alice’s innovative software to help save lives which, as a result, has initiated his idea to help the cause by raising money for the charity.

He has already raised over £1,750 for the cause and the charity has a personal connection to Matt, who has previously struggled with his own mental health and has had to battle through some difficult times.