Telecoms CEO set to take on Reach Your Peak challenge for R;pple
A Farlington man is set to take on a charity trek up six Scottish Hills to raise money for charity.
Matt Wilkie, 44, who has worked in technology for over 27 years and is the CEO of Integrated Network Solutions, has decided to take on a new gruelling challenge by trekking up six Scottish hills to raise money for R;pple.
Matt is taking part in a six day charity event this week that will explore leadership skills, mindset and personal growth as well as completing the trek at the end of the week.
On his 24 hour trek, Matt will tackle Conic Hill, Ben Nevis, Beinn Ime, Ben Lomond, The Cobbler and Conic Hill again.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales' departure from Portsmouth for repairs in Rosyth is delayed
-
2
Family of retired couple found dead in Holcot Lane house pay tribute to ‘amazing parents’ as police investigation continues
-
3
‘Monstrous’ Havant man handed life sentence with minimum term of 12 years for kidnapping and raping woman at knifepoint after taking her from Bournemouth to Salisbury
Matt said: ‘In 2018, I had actually had a mental breakdown and I ended up starting my own clothing brand to help me deal with it and since then I have felt strongly about mental health support and creating a positive culture, particularly in my business.
‘INS is going to match what ever I end up raising through this challenge.’
R;pple is a suicide prevention charity that was established by Stubbington’s Alice Hendy after her brother Joshua took his own life at only 21 years old.
After the devastating loss, she had examined his phone and found that he had been searching how to take his life online.
She decided to set up R;pple to try and detect people at risk of suicide by intercepting harmful searches and refer people to specialist help.
Read More
Matt wants to try to use his position in the technological industry to try and help Alice’s innovative software to help save lives which, as a result, has initiated his idea to help the cause by raising money for the charity.
He has already raised over £1,750 for the cause and the charity has a personal connection to Matt, who has previously struggled with his own mental health and has had to battle through some difficult times.
Matt added: ‘Alice is an absolute trojan, she is pushing on in his honour to make a change and obviously I am from the technology industry so I want to push it and try and get it out there because we know enough people to try and make a change.’