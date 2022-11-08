Telecoms firm plans to erect a new 20m mast in Paulsgrove as it seeks to continue the roll-out of 5G
A TELECOMS mast could be erected in Paulsgrove as part of upgrades to continue the roll out of the 5G network across the area, describing the project as ‘essential’.
CK Hutchison Networks, which operates mobile services for 3, has applied to Portsmouth City Council for planning permission for the installation of new equipment on the corner of Elkstone Road and Leominster Road.
Should the scheme be approved, it would erect a 20m tall mast with six antennas and four ‘equipment cabinets’ to support its operation.
The firm has written to the three Paulsgrove ward councillors outlining its plans in which it said was the best choice of nine potential locations it had examined in the area.
‘As part of CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd’s continued network improvement program, there is a specific requirement for an installation at the grass verge of Elkstone Road to ensure that the latest high quality 3G and 4G service provision is provided in this area,’ it said. ‘The proposed column will alsoensure that new 5G coverage can also be provided.’
It said the new mast was needed to meet demands on the network in the area and to allow coverage by 5G which requires more masts than its predecessor technologies.
‘Mobile telecoms networks are now ubiquitous throughout the UK,’ it added. ‘With the advent of new technology under the banner of 5G, further advances are proposed and central government has seen the telecoms industry, and in particular 5G, to be at the forefront of economic development.
‘This site will enable 5G coverage to be provided to this area of Paulsgrove.’
Plans submitted to the council show the company is planning to make use of existing connections nearby, including the street light and BT chamber, with the verge providing more space to do so compared to other footpath sites it also considered.
The council has set a deadline of December 22 for reaching a decision on whether to grant planning permission.
CK Hutchison Networks has also applied to the council to install equipment on a verge off Sywell Crescent, describing it as 'the best available compromise' for filling a ‘coverage hole’ in its network.