Temperatures set to drop with unsettled and thundery weather, Met Office says

Saturday has been a warm day with temperatures hitting up to 24C with plenty of sunshine across the area.

But Sunday is predicted to be cloudy and rainy with possible thundery weather as the temperature drops to a high of 20C. The conditions remain mixed as the week progresses with temperatures falling to a high of 17C by Friday.

The Met Office predicts unsettled weather

The Met Office predicted for Sunday: “A mixture of cloud and sunny spells at first, then heavy, potentially thundery, rain is likely to arrive from the south. Drier again later, with mist and fog forming overnight.”