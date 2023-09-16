Temperatures set to drop with unsettled and thundery weather, Met Office says

News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Temperatures are set to drop with the weather becoming more unsettled over the next week, the Met Office has said.
By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST
Saturday has been a warm day with temperatures hitting up to 24C with plenty of sunshine across the area.

But Sunday is predicted to be cloudy and rainy with possible thundery weather as the temperature drops to a high of 20C. The conditions remain mixed as the week progresses with temperatures falling to a high of 17C by Friday.

The Met Office predicts unsettled weatherThe Met Office predicts unsettled weather
The Met Office predicted for Sunday: “A mixture of cloud and sunny spells at first, then heavy, potentially thundery, rain is likely to arrive from the south. Drier again later, with mist and fog forming overnight.”

For Monday to Wednesday it added: “Sunny spells and heavy, potentially thundery rain Monday. Fresher with sunny spells at first Tuesday, then cloudy with further rain at times later and through Wednesday. Often breezy, and cooler.”

