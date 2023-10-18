News you can trust since 1877
Tesco and Hive Portsmouth charity team up to provide school uniform boost

Portsmouth families struggling to afford new school uniforms for their children during the current cost-of-living challenges are receiving a much-needed boost.
By Simon Carter
Published 18th Oct 2023, 18:09 BST- 2 min read
A boost for families struggling to afford school uniform. From left - Claire Traviss, Gemma Morrison, Catherine Ramsay and Elaine Saunders-O'SheaA boost for families struggling to afford school uniform. From left - Claire Traviss, Gemma Morrison, Catherine Ramsay and Elaine Saunders-O'Shea
A boost for families struggling to afford school uniform. From left - Claire Traviss, Gemma Morrison, Catherine Ramsay and Elaine Saunders-O'Shea

The Tesco Fratton Park Superstore has linked up with the HIVE Portsmouth charity to provide pre-loved uniforms free of charge to those who need them.

School shoes, PE kit, items with logos and other clothing essentials are being dropped off by shoppers at the store and then passed on to the charity’s Share Store.

As well as helping families, the scheme is good for the environment because good quality clothes aren’t ending up in landfill.

The scheme is being overseen by Gemma Morrison, Community Champion at the Fratton Park Superstore.

She said: “When I saw HIVE Portsmouth’s Share Store, I thought to myself what a great idea, and I wanted to do something to help.

“The HIVE Portsmouth team told me they needed donations, so we discussed the idea of a seasonal drop-off point.

“Since then, it’s gone from strength to strength and we ended up getting more than three big trollies’ worth of clothes.

“HIVE Portsmouth are always so grateful for donations of quality pre-loved school uniforms, and we’re delighted to help them as best as we can.”

The school uniform donations come after Tesco Fratton Park put out a plea earlier this year for World Book Day costumes, which were then donated to HIVE Portsmouth.

Catherine Ramsay, Deputy Chief Officer at the charity, said: “We’re so grateful to Gemma and Tesco Fratton for all of their support with our Uniform Share Store.

“Their collection point has been a huge success and has enabled us to help even more families in need by providing great-quality school uniforms absolutely free.

“As well as the school uniforms, the donations of World Book Day costumes were particularly popular, and we’ve already started planning next year’s event.”

For more information, visit hiveportsmouth.org.uk/uniform-share-store

