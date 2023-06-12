Community champion Caroline Mannell will be dressed as a Naval Bear for the weekend of fundraising fun

A weekend of fun and entertainment for Help for Heroes will be on offer for 17-18 June, including the award-winning Busketeers Choir, who will collecting donations on the Sunday towards their mission to raise £1million for various charities.

To rally customers throughout the weekend the store's community champion, Caroline Mannell, will be donning a special Naval Bear outfit for the fundraising fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an information stand where shoppers can learn more about the Help for Heroes' aims to support to wounded veterans and their families who’ve been impacted by injury or illness sustained while serving their country in the British Armed Forces.

Caroline said: "Help for Heroes relies on the generosity of the public for the majority of its funding and they saw a significant loss to their income from collections as a result of the pandemic.

"There's also been an increase in those coming forward for mental health support, and an increase in referrals to the charity’s veterans’ clinical services.