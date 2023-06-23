News you can trust since 1877
The 7 best Indian restaurants to visit in Portsmouth according to Google

An evening out at an Indian restaurant is a popular British pastime.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Portsmouth boasts a good selection of Indian restaurants you may want to go to.

Here’s a few of the best places to visit in the city if you fancy a curry, according to Google.

Blue Cobra has been ranked second by TripAdvisor. It has a 4.3 star rating from 437 reviews. Pic MICHAEL SCADDAN

1. Blue Cobra

Blue Cobra has been ranked second by TripAdvisor. It has a 4.3 star rating from 437 reviews. Pic MICHAEL SCADDAN Photo: MICHAEL SCADDAN

Gulshan Indian Food, London Road, Portsmouth, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 55 reviews on Google. Pictured: Staff Shiful Islam, Rakib Abdur, Shafiur Rahman and owner Abdul Hoque at Gulshan Food, Portsmouth on 9 June 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Gulshan Indian Food

Gulshan Indian Food, London Road, Portsmouth, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 55 reviews on Google. Pictured: Staff Shiful Islam, Rakib Abdur, Shafiur Rahman and owner Abdul Hoque at Gulshan Food, Portsmouth on 9 June 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: habibur Rahman

This Indian restaurant in Elm Grove, Southsea, has a 4.1 star rating based on 246 Google reviews. Pic Google

3. T & J Mahal

This Indian restaurant in Elm Grove, Southsea, has a 4.1 star rating based on 246 Google reviews. Pic Google Photo: Google Maps

Prachee Restaurant in Port Solent scored 4.4 stars from 115 Google reviews. Pictured: Reza Alom Owner and Head Chef and Titu outside Prachee Restaurant in Port Solent. Picture By: Andy Hornby

4. Prachee Restaurant

Prachee Restaurant in Port Solent scored 4.4 stars from 115 Google reviews. Pictured: Reza Alom Owner and Head Chef and Titu outside Prachee Restaurant in Port Solent. Picture By: Andy Hornby Photo: Andy Hornby

