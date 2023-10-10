Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby serving soup to worshippers after a service in Portsmouth Cathedral in 2016.

The Most Rev Justin Welby will meet churchgoers and non-churchgoers from across the Diocese from October 13-15. It is the latest in a series of visits the Archbishop has made to dioceses in the south of England. The Archbishop is planning to spend Friday on the Isle of Wight followed by the weekend on the mainland.

Archbishop Justin said: “I’m really looking forward to my trip to the Diocese of Portsmouth, to meeting people who are serving God in local communities, and seeing how the Holy Spirit is moving in churches, schools, care homes, and beyond.“I know the people of the diocese are sharing the good news of the Kingdom in new and exciting ways, so more and more people might know the love of God in Jesus Christ. It will be a privilege to be alongside them in October.”

On Saturday he’ll have a lunchtime session with representatives from various community groups aiming to transform lives around Portsmouth at St Luke's Church, Southsea.

He'll then visit St Margaret's Church, Southsea, for a family fun day that will celebrate its sixth anniversary since reopening and will include free soft play, a barbecue, crafts and face-painting.

And on the evening of October 14, he hopes to visit Portsmouth Naval Base, where he will be hosted by Commodore John Voyce and will meet ratings and officers from the Royal Navy.

On Sunday he’ll join worshippers at St Wilfrid’s Church in Cowplain, as they celebrate the church’s 100th anniversary. The service will also involve the Bishop of Portsmouth and previous vicars of the church.

He’ll then see how Christ Church, Gosport, is reaching out to children and families via innovative worship and community outreach at their regular Sunday afternoon service.

Finally, he’ll then take part in an Evensong service at St Peter's Church, Petersfield, that evening.

The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, said: “We are delighted that the Archbishop is coming to journey alongside us in mission. We are in good heart, looking to Jesus and seeking God’s kingdom.

“We hope the Archbishop’s visit will shine a new light on our life together in Christ, and encourage bold endeavours in evangelism, discipleship and service for the common good.”