The D-Day Story in Southsea will open to the public for free to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

An art exhibition, inspired by Holocaust literature, will be displayed at the museum from 1pm to 3pm featuring artwork created by students from University of Portsmouth and Mayville High School. Dr Christine Berberich, reader in literature, and a pupil from Mayville High School will introduce the exhibition. One of Dr Berberich’s research specialisms is in Holocaust studies, particularly in contemporary fictional representations of the Holocaust and contemporary German writing on it.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Hugh Mason, said: ‘I hope the activities taking place help residents to take some time to come together and remember the millions of people who lost their lives or suffered during these tragic events. By remembering atrocities, we resolve to do everything possible to ensure that such evil will never again take place.’

An exhibition pieces at D-Day Story for Holocaust Memorial Day 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The museum has already attracted a number of visitors for the day with tickets selling out for a talk from 10am by El Sadiq 'Debay' Mahmoud Manees on his experience of warfare and genocide in Darfur, just one part of a series of free activities taking place.

For more information visit the D-Day Story website at: theddaystory.com/holocaust-memorial-day.

Holocaust Memorial Day is a national event held to remember the millions of people who lost their lives or suffered in the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution, and also in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.