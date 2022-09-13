The death of the Queen: Where to sign a book of condolences across Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, and Havant
THE ROYAL family has opened an online book of condolences to pay tribute to the Queen – and here are the locations across Portsmouth and the surrounding towns where you can pay your respects.
The Royal Family has opened an online book of condolences and invited the nation to use it to share their sympathies with them, anyone can leave a message by following the link to Buckingham Palace’s online book of condolences.
If you know someone who doesn’t have access to the internet they can still contribute, by writing a message at home and taking it to one of the below locations where they will be able to place it in a box.
The boxes will be available until Tuesday, September 20, after which all the messages will be compiled into a book of condolences.
Locations to leave messages of condolence are:
Portsmouth GuildhallOpening timesMonday-Sunday 09.00 – 8.00
Portsmouth International Port terminal buildingOpening timesMonday-Sunday 6am-Midnight
Southsea LibraryOpening timesMonday - 9.30 – 5.30Tuesday - 9.30 – 5.30Wednesday - 9.30 – 5.30Thursday - 9.30 – 5.30Friday - 9.30 – 5.00Saturday - 10.00 – 5.30Sunday -10:00 – 4.00
Cosham LibraryOpening timesMonday – 9.30 – 6.00Tuesday – 9.30 – 6.00Wednesday – 9.30 – 5.00Thursday – 9.30 – 6.00Friday – 9.30 – 5.00Saturday – 10.00 – 3.30
Baffins LibraryOpening timesMonday - 9.30 – 6.00Tuesday - 9.30 – 6.00Wednesday – ClosedThursday - 9.30 – 5.00Friday - 9.30 – 5.00Saturday - 10.00 – 3.30*Lunchtime closure 12.30 – 1.30
North End LibraryOpening timesMonday - 9.30 – 6.00Tuesday - 9.30 – 6.00Wednesday - 9.30 – 6.00Thursday - 9.30 – 5.00Friday - 9.30 – 5.00Saturday 10.00 – 3.30
Paulsgrove LibraryOpening timesMonday - 9.30 – 5.00Tuesday – ClosedWednesday – 9.30 – 5.00Thursday - 9.30 – 5.00Friday – 9.30 – 5.00Saturday – 10.00 – 3.30*Lunchtime closure 12.30 – 1.30
Fratton LibraryOpening timesMonday 9.30 – 6.00*Tuesday 9.30 – 5.00*Wednesday 9.30 – 5.00*Thursday – ClosedFriday 9.30 – 5.00*Saturday 10.00 – 3.30*Lunchtime closure 12.30 – 1.30
Beddow LibraryOpening timesMonday 9.30 – 5.00Tuesday 9.30 – 5.00Wednesday 9.30 – 6.00Thursday 9.30 – 6.00Friday 9.30 – 5.00Saturday 10.00 – 3.30
Somerstown HubOpening timesMonday – 9:00 – 3.30 Tuesday – 9:00 – 3.30 Wednesday – 9:00 – 3.30 Thursday – 9:00 – 3.30 Friday – 9:00 – 3.30 Saturday – 9:00 – 3:00Sunday – 9:00 – 1.00
Mountbatten CentreOpening timesMonday-Sunday - 6.15 -10
Havant
Public Service Plaza
Monday-Friday – 7 – 7
Fareham
Civic Offices
Monday-Friday – 8.45 – 5.15
Fareham Library
Monday-Tuesday – 9.30 – 5
Wednesday – 9.30 – 1.30
Thursday-Saturday – 9.30 – 5
Stubbington Library
Monday – 09.30 – 5
Tuesday – 09.30 – 5
Friday – 09.30 – 5
Saturday – 09.30 – 1.30
Gosport
Town Hall
Monday-Friday – 09.00 – 5
Portchester
Portchester Library
Monday – 9.30 – 7Wednesday – 9.30 – 5 Thursday-Friday – 9.30 – 5 Saturday – 9.30 – 1
Winchester
King Charles Hall in the Guildhall
Friday 9 September – 12 – 4
Saturday 10 September – 10 – 6
Sunday 11 September – 10 – 4
Monday-Saturday – 10 – 6