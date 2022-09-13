The Royal Family has opened an online book of condolences and invited the nation to use it to share their sympathies with them, anyone can leave a message by following the link to Buckingham Palace’s online book of condolences.

If you know someone who doesn’t have access to the internet they can still contribute, by writing a message at home and taking it to one of the below locations where they will be able to place it in a box.

Residents from across Portsmouth have taken part in signing books of condolence for Her Majesty The Queen Picture: Habibur Rahman

The boxes will be available until Tuesday, September 20, after which all the messages will be compiled into a book of condolences.

Locations to leave messages of condolence are:

Portsmouth GuildhallOpening timesMonday-Sunday 09.00 – 8.00

Portsmouth International Port terminal buildingOpening timesMonday-Sunday 6am-Midnight

Southsea LibraryOpening timesMonday - 9.30 – 5.30Tuesday - 9.30 – 5.30Wednesday - 9.30 – 5.30Thursday - 9.30 – 5.30Friday - 9.30 – 5.00Saturday - 10.00 – 5.30Sunday -10:00 – 4.00

Cosham LibraryOpening timesMonday – 9.30 – 6.00Tuesday – 9.30 – 6.00Wednesday – 9.30 – 5.00Thursday – 9.30 – 6.00Friday – 9.30 – 5.00Saturday – 10.00 – 3.30

Baffins LibraryOpening timesMonday - 9.30 – 6.00Tuesday - 9.30 – 6.00Wednesday – ClosedThursday - 9.30 – 5.00Friday - 9.30 – 5.00Saturday - 10.00 – 3.30*Lunchtime closure 12.30 – 1.30

North End LibraryOpening timesMonday - 9.30 – 6.00Tuesday - 9.30 – 6.00Wednesday - 9.30 – 6.00Thursday - 9.30 – 5.00Friday - 9.30 – 5.00Saturday 10.00 – 3.30

Paulsgrove LibraryOpening timesMonday - 9.30 – 5.00Tuesday – ClosedWednesday – 9.30 – 5.00Thursday - 9.30 – 5.00Friday – 9.30 – 5.00Saturday – 10.00 – 3.30*Lunchtime closure 12.30 – 1.30

Fratton LibraryOpening timesMonday 9.30 – 6.00*Tuesday 9.30 – 5.00*Wednesday 9.30 – 5.00*Thursday – ClosedFriday 9.30 – 5.00*Saturday 10.00 – 3.30*Lunchtime closure 12.30 – 1.30

Beddow LibraryOpening timesMonday 9.30 – 5.00Tuesday 9.30 – 5.00Wednesday 9.30 – 6.00Thursday 9.30 – 6.00Friday 9.30 – 5.00Saturday 10.00 – 3.30

Somerstown HubOpening timesMonday – 9:00 – 3.30 Tuesday – 9:00 – 3.30 Wednesday – 9:00 – 3.30 Thursday – 9:00 – 3.30 Friday – 9:00 – 3.30 Saturday – 9:00 – 3:00Sunday – 9:00 – 1.00

Mountbatten CentreOpening timesMonday-Sunday - 6.15 -10

Havant

Public Service Plaza

Monday-Friday – 7 – 7

Fareham

Civic Offices

Monday-Friday – 8.45 – 5.15

Fareham Library

Monday-Tuesday – 9.30 – 5

Wednesday – 9.30 – 1.30

Thursday-Saturday – 9.30 – 5

Stubbington Library

Monday – 09.30 – 5

Tuesday – 09.30 – 5

Friday – 09.30 – 5

Saturday – 09.30 – 1.30

Gosport

Town Hall

Monday-Friday – 09.00 – 5

Portchester

Portchester Library

Monday – 9.30 – 7Wednesday – 9.30 – 5 Thursday-Friday – 9.30 – 5 Saturday – 9.30 – 1

Winchester

King Charles Hall in the Guildhall

Friday 9 September – 12 – 4

Saturday 10 September – 10 – 6

Sunday 11 September – 10 – 4